MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs in the first test at Bay Oval on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series:

___

England, 1st Innings 353 (Ben Stokes 91, Joe Denly 74, Rory Burns 52; Tim Southee 4-88, Neil Wagner 3-90).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 615-9 (B.J. Watling 205, Mitchell Santner 126, Colin de Grandhomme 65; Sam Curran 3-119).

England, 2nd Innings 197 (Joe Denly 35, Rory Burns 31, Jofra Archer 30; Neil Wagner 5-44, Mitchell Santner 3-53).