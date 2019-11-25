All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 16 4 5 37 91 75 Boston 23 15 3 5 35 83 60 N.Y. Islanders 21 16 3 2 34 68 51 Carolina 24 15 8 1 31 83 68 Florida 24 12 7 5 29 88 89 Pittsburgh 23 12 7 4 28 78 60 Montreal 23 11 7 5 27 80 75 Philadelphia 23 11 7 5 27 70 71 Toronto 25 11 10 4 26 81 85 Buffalo 23 11 9 3 25 67 68 Tampa Bay 20 11 7 2 24 75 66 Ottawa 23 11 11 1 23 65 71 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 71 76 Columbus 22 9 9 4 22 58 73 New Jersey 22 8 10 4 20 57 79 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 59 98 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 26 16 7 3 35 85 73 St. Louis 24 14 5 5 33 72 66 Arizona 25 14 8 3 31 71 58 Dallas 24 14 8 2 30 68 57 Winnipeg 24 14 9 1 29 68 73 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 81 69 Vancouver 24 12 8 4 28 78 69 Vegas 25 11 10 4 26 75 73 San Jose 24 12 11 1 25 69 80 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 65 80 Nashville 22 10 9 3 23 78 76 Chicago 23 9 9 5 23 66 69 Anaheim 24 10 11 3 23 65 75 Minnesota 23 9 11 3 21 64 77 Los Angeles 23 9 13 1 19 60 79

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Nashville 4, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Edmonton 4, Vegas 2

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Florida 2

Carolina 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, SO

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.