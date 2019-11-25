LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Bey had 11 points and 19 rebounds to lead No. 23 Colorado past Wyoming 56-41 on Sunday night.

Bey, who has 22 career double-doubles and 12 in his last 19 games, accomplished the feat for the third time in four games this season. D'Shawn Scwartz scored 12 points, while Evan Battey added nine points and 13 rebounds for Colorado.

Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points to lead Wyoming.

The Buffaloes (4-0) overcame a sluggish first half and used a 13-0 run over the first four minutes of the second half to open a 28-15 lead and seize momentum.

The Cowboys (3-4) got as close as four points, with 9:19 left in the game, but Colorado went on another run, outscoring Wyoming 13-1 over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.

Neither team started out with any sort of jump, as Colorado led just 4-2 at the 11:53 mark of the first half.

The Buffaloes came into the game averaging 73.7 points per game on 42.3%-percent shooting, but hit just two of their first 11 shots.

Wyoming was worse. After six games, the Cowboys were averaging 57.8 points on 41.6% shooting, but made a bleak 10 percent of their first 10 shots.

The teams were tied at halftime, 15-15, as Colorado was 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from the field in the first half, and the Cowboys hit 6 of 23 over the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes continue to struggle from the free-throw line. They came into the game averaging 65.1%, and finished by hitting just 9 of 20 (45%).

Wyoming: The Cowboys have done a good job on capitalizing on turnovers this season. They came into the game with 71 points off turnovers — an average of 11.8 per contest. Sunday the tables were turned, as they committed a season-high 19 turnovers, including seven by senior starting point guard A.J. Banks. Colorado scored 17 points off Wyoming's mistakes.

UP NEXT

Colorado faces the winner of the TCU-Clemson game in the championship on Wednesday.

Wyoming will meet the loser of the TCU-Clemson contest on Wednesday in the consolation game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25