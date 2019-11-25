  1. Home
Pro-democracy parties secure clear majority in Hong Kong election

Pro-democracy candidates have won 387 out of 452 seats in Hong Kong's district council elections as of Monday morning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/25 10:23
Pro-democracy parties deliver landslide victory in Hong Kong local elections. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to partial returns as of 9 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25) morning, the pro-democracy candidates have won 387 out of 452 seats in the Hong Kong local elections, indicating voters have expressed their support for the ongoing protests.

Nearly three million Hongkongers cast ballots in the Sunday (Nov. 24) election. A record-high of 71.2 percent of the city's 4.1 million registered voters participated in the election this year, well above the 47 percent turnout rate in the same election four years ago.

Democratic candidates have so far secured a clear majority in the landslide victory with 387 out of 452 district council seats whereas the deep pocketed pro-establishment camp only won 52. Many leaders from the Hong Kong social movement were successfully elected.
Hong Kong elections
anti-extradition bill protest
Hong Kong protests
five demands

