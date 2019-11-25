  1. Home
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.4 temblor rattles eastern Taiwan's Hualien County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/25 09:42
CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:32 a.m. this morning (Nov. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 14.1 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 6.5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County, a 2 in Yilan County and Taichung City, and a 1 in Nantou County, Miaoli County, and Changhua County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.


