HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is laying the groundwork for a possible run for governor of Arkansas in 2022.

Sanders say she hasn’t made a decision yet regarding a race that’s three years away. But she is headlining GOP dinners around the state where she was born and raised and returned to last summer.

So far Sanders has stayed away from offering positions on many state issues, instead recounting her time in the White House for audiences.

Sanders has name recognition in the state thanks to her high-profile job in Washington and the praise she receives from President Donald Trump. But she’s also known as the daughter of a long-serving former governor, Mike Huckabee.

Sanders is a Fox News contributor and has a book coming out next year.