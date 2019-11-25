National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|287
|108
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|231
|173
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|198
|258
|Miami
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|163
|346
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|265
|249
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|226
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|189
|222
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|341
|196
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|216
|212
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|233
|252
|Cincinnati
|0
|11
|0
|.000
|157
|292
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|308
|256
|Oakland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|224
|218
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|175
|217
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|197
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|243
|247
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|217
|308
|Washington
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|144
|269
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|272
|230
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|259
|291
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|312
|335
|Atlanta
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|242
|297
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|250
|205
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|289
|205
|Chicago
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|188
|188
|Detroit
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|260
|291
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|295
|155
|Seattle
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|292
|263
|L.A. Rams
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|243
|198
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317
|Thursday's Games
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3
Buffalo 20, Denver 3
Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10
Cleveland 41, Miami 24
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Washington 19, Detroit 16
Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22
New Orleans 34, Carolina 31
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 28
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 1
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.