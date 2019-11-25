  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/25 05:25
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 231 173
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 188 188
Detroit 3 7 1 .318 260 291
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3

Buffalo 20, Denver 3

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41, Miami 24

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Washington 19, Detroit 16

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.