ROME (AP) — Chris Smalling’s transfer fee is rising match by match.

The former England international scored one goal and set up two others in Roma’s 3-0 win over last-place Brescia in Serie A on Sunday.

Smalling is on loan from Manchester United, which as of last week was reportedly seeking a fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) from Roma if the Giallorossi want to acquire his full rights.

Smalling has been on form all season for Roma and was particularly sharp in his latest performance.

In a 20-minute span of the second half, Smalling first scored with a header then knocked down crosses to set up goals for central defense partner Gianluca Mancini and forward Edin Džeko.

Roma moved up to fourth, one point ahead of Cagliari, which was visiting Lecce later.

Mario Balotelli was left out of Brescia’s squad following a training ground dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

LAZIO 3rd

City rival Lazio is two points ahead of Roma in third following a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo courtesy of a late winner from Felipe Caicedo.

Ciro Immobile had opened the scoring with his 82nd career Serie A goal for Lazio, placing him level third with Tommaso Rocchi on the club’s all-time list behind Silvio Piola (143 goals) and Giuseppe Signori (107).

Francesco Caputo equalized for Sassuolo before the break.

OTHER RESULTS

A last-second equalizer from Blerim Dzemaili earned Bologna a 2-2 draw with Parma in an Emilia-Romagna derby.

Dzemaili connected on a volley following a corner.

Also, Samuel Di Carmine scored for Hellas Verona in a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf