SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis scored in the second half on Sunday as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal beat Urawa Reds 2-0 to win the Asian Champions League final 3-0 on aggregate.
Coming into Sunday’s final with a 1-0 lead after the first leg on Nov. 10 in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian giants knew they could win their first Asian Champions League title by holding Urawa scoreless.
Al-Dawsari all but settled the result when he took a pass from Sebastian Giovinco and right-footed a shot past Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa in the 74th minute.
Gomis sealed the win in the third minute of stoppage time with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.
Urawa, which also won the title in 2007 and 2017, was bidding to become the first three-time winner of the tournament.
