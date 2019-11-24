TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Christmas lights, light art shows, a Christmas fair, Christmas concerts, Christmas Eve candlelight service, and other activities from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25 will make the Christmas season a great time to visit Hualien Mei-Lun Baptist Church and the White Lighthouse Park, according to the statement of a news release recently posted on Hualien Tourist Service Network.

Tree lighting ceremony

A 9-meter tall Christmas tree will be lighted at 7:30 p.m. on the night of Dec. 1 at the White Lighthouse Park to officially launch Hualien’s 2019 Christmas serial activities, the statement said.

(Hualien County Government photo)

Light sculptures

Light sculptures that show religious stories and elements related to Hualien’s sea, mountains and Hakka and indigenous cultures will be projected onto the walls of Hualien Mei-Lun Baptist Church at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. every night from Dec. 19 - 24. Each session will last seven minutes, according to the statement.

Christmas concerts

The 5-day musical event will take place from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. every night from Dec. 19 - 23 at the White Lighthouse Park.

(Hualien County Government photo)

Christmas fair

The Christmas Fair will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. at the White Lighthouse Park from Dec. 19 - 23. Fifty stalls will sell local delicacies and handicrafts at the park.

(Hualien County Government photo)

Christmas Eve candlelight service

The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 00:00 on Dec. 25 at Hualien Mei-Lun Baptist Church. Candlelight will light up the venue of the service when attendants read passages from the Bible, sing carols, muse, and greet the coming of Christmas. During the service, attendants say prayers, and wish each other blessings and a happy Christmas before going home.

(Hualien County Government photo)

As there are many other related activities for the Christmas event, please refer to the website for more information.

(Hualien County Government photo)