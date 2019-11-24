  1. Home
Tesla driver falls to death from ramp in New Taipei after crash

The driver fell over the ramp after being helped out from the wreckage of the destroyed car

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/24 17:45
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tesla driver on a test-drive fell to his death from a highway ramp shortly after a crash on Sunday afternoon, leaving two passengers being treated at a hospital.

The 23-year-old driver, surnamed Hua, embarked on a test-drive in the afternoon with a 22-year-old Tesla salesman, and a South Korean female passenger, aged 24. The car crashed into a highway ramp in transition from the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (or National freeway 1) to National freeway 3, in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, before hitting the highway fence.

After being helped out of the wrecked car by another vehicle’s driver, Hua fell over the fence and into a park about 16 meters below the ramp, reports quoted the salesman and another witness saying. Hua was believed to have died before the ambulance arrived.

Traffic at the scene of the car accident was back to normal by 3 p.m. Police are still investigating the case.
Tesla
car accident
New Taipei City

