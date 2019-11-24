TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two hiking trails in the Dakeng Scenic Area damaged by heavy rains, Trails No. 1 and No. 6, have recently been restored and their safety much improved, CNA reported on Sunday (Nov. 24).

Dakeng Scenic Area, which has 12 trails, has long been regarded by Taichung residents as the city’s backyard and an ideal destination for recreation.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said heavy rainfall last year caused the slopes of Trail No. 1 to collapse, while Trail No. 6 suffered from aging and loss of its foundations, CNA reported. The city government began a project to repair the trails at the end of April, and the project was completed in mid November, Lin added.

Lin went on to say that Trails No. 1 and No. 6 are located, respectively, on the east and west sides of the Dakeng trail system. Trail No. 1 is the northernmost trail in Touke Mountain, with altitudes ranging from 395 meters to 700 meters above sea level. Located in a forest area and traversed by river valleys, the trail is blessed with a lush growth of trees and abundant biological resources, the director added.

Trail No. 6 on the west side belongs to the trail system of Xiping Mountain, the director said, adding the trail is relatively safe because it’s close to the metropolitan area and connects with trails 7-10, according to CNA. She added the trail is suitable for family outings.

The Tourism and Travel Bureau said that Trails No. 2, No. 3, and No. 10 are still under repair and asked tourists not to walk these trails, for safety reasons.

(Taichung City Government photo)