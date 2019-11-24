India crush Bangladesh in 2nd test

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India made light work of Bangladesh’s rearguard resistance to win the second test by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday and clinch a 2-0 series victory.

Umesh Yadav took 5-43 while Ishant Sharma finished with 4-55 for a match haul of nine wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 195 runs in just 8.4 overs on the fourth day of the day-night test.

Only Mushfiqur Rahim, 74, stalled India’s relentless push for its record seventh consecutive test win.

Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday owing to a hamstring injury didn’t come out to bat again.

Bangladesh made 106 in its first innings, before India’s captain Virat Kohli scored 136, for his 27th test hundred, and then declared his team’s first innings at 347-9 for a lead of 241 runs.

India won the first test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs.

