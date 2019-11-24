Celebrity charity sales to help elderly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－The Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation will hold a series of charity sales starting Monday morning (Nov. 25) at venues across Taipei to raise funds for disadvantaged senior citizens.

After Monday, there will be a further three foundation charity sales. Their dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 21-22.

According to CNA, celebrities, such as singer Ella (陳嘉樺) from Taiwan girl band S.H.E, Della (丁噹), Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) from Taiwan boy band Fahrenheit, and others have donated over 300 designer clothes and bags. The total number of donated goods amounts to nearly 1,000 items.

Two celebrities will also attend the opening event, including Chinese actress Eugenie Liu (劉奕兒) and Taiwanese actor Bruce Hung(禾浩辰), who has offered his designer backpack and sunglasses — said to be worth over NT$10,000 for auction. All opening bids for the donated goods are set to start from NT$500, according to CNA.

The Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation provides free senior citizen welfare service consultations. They also offer services like domestic care, daycare, and hot meal deliveries for the underprivileged elderly.

For more information about the event, click here.