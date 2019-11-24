TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan has decorated six old streets and alleys in the historic town of Yanshuei with works of art lit at night, to extend the brand benefit of the annual Yuejin Lantern Festival, according to a CNA report on Sunday (Nov. 24).

The works were created by five art teams invited by the city government to carry out the project, called “Yuejin Art Museum,” according to CNA. The street exhibition is lit every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will last until Feb. 16, 2020.

This marks the final day of the 2020 Yuejin Lantern Festival, another marquee event held annually by the city government. The 2020 edition starts on Jan. 18, the news agency reported.

Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau Director-General Yeh Tse-shan (葉澤山) said six installation works are displayed in a historic area of the town, including: Zhongzheng Road, “Yuejin Story House" on Zhongshan Road, Lian Cheng Lane, First Bank (Yiyin) Lane, Wangyemiao Lane, and Yulin Lane.

(Yuejin Art Museum Facebook video)