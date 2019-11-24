HONG KONG (Taiwan News) — A rare calm settled over Hong Kong as its residents headed to the polls on Sunday (Nov. 24) for the first time since the now-withdrawn extradition bill ignited protests that have rattled the city for more than five months.

The district councilor elections are being viewed as a barometer for the public's support of China-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her government. Voters came out in droves to register their verdict.

Polls opened at 7:30 a.m., and by 10:30 a.m., more than 17 percent of the 4.31 million registered voters had cast their ballot. Two hours later that number had risen to more than 42 percent, according to a city government press release.

The heavy early turnout was at least partially due to rumors circulating that the city government would interfere with the elections. One Hongkonger, surnamed Wong, on Saturday (Nov. 23) told Taiwan News there were rumors "the government will do their best to stop people from voting" — possibly by closing polls prematurely after early rising, establishment-leaning elderly voters had cast their ballots.

Wong said he felt the heavy police presence, stepped up purportedly for security reasons, was meant to intimidate rather than reassure voters. However, at the time of writing, there were no reports of police affecting the turnout.



All 452 elected seats in Hong Kong's 18 districts were up for grabs, with some 1,090 candidates vying for election. District councilors effectively act as local intermediaries between their constituents and the city government, which are responsible for advising on the effectiveness of public works programs and on "matters affecting the well-being of the people in the district," according to the elections website.

Voting will continue until polls close at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.



Voters line up to vote outside Hong Kong Central Library. (Taiwan News/Micah McCartney photo)



Riot police on patrol as voters cast their ballots. (Taiwan News/Micah McCartney photo)





District Councilor Clarisse Yeung greets voters Sunday. (Taiwan News/Micah McCartney photo)