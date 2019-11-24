Ex-Philippine president praises Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fidel Valdez Ramos, who served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992-1998, met with former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday (Nov. 23), and told him Taiwan is the Philippines’ partner, according to CNA.

“We hope to ensure the democracy of Taiwan can continue,” Ramos said.

Ramos was the Philippines army chief of staff when Ma first met him back in 1987.

However, Ramos’ history with Taiwan dates back further, to when his father, Narciso Ramos, was the Philippines’ Ambassador to Taiwan. One of Ramos’ grandsons, CJ R. Sembrano, studied Chinese at National Taiwan Normal University and said he fell in love with country and its food.

After meeting Ramos, Ma attended the Filipino Chinese Cultural and Economic Association’s 100th anniversary. He expressed gratitude for all the organization has done and said their efforts will not be forgotten, CNA reported.