All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 23 15 3 5 35 83 60 Florida 23 12 6 5 29 86 84 Montreal 23 11 7 5 27 80 75 Toronto 25 11 10 4 26 81 85 Tampa Bay 20 11 7 2 24 75 66 Buffalo 22 10 9 3 23 62 66 Ottawa 23 11 11 1 23 65 71 Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 59 96 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 16 4 5 37 91 75 N.Y. Islanders 20 16 3 1 33 67 49 Carolina 23 14 8 1 29 81 68 Pittsburgh 23 12 7 4 28 78 60 Philadelphia 23 11 7 5 27 70 71 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 71 76 Columbus 22 9 9 4 22 58 73 New Jersey 22 8 10 4 20 57 79 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 14 5 5 33 72 66 Dallas 24 14 8 2 30 68 57 Winnipeg 24 14 9 1 29 68 73 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 81 69 Nashville 22 10 9 3 23 78 76 Chicago 23 9 9 5 23 66 69 Minnesota 23 9 11 3 21 64 77 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 25 15 7 3 33 81 70 Arizona 24 14 8 2 30 68 54 Vancouver 24 12 8 4 28 78 69 Vegas 25 11 10 4 26 75 73 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 65 80 San Jose 23 11 11 1 23 67 79 Anaheim 24 10 11 3 23 65 75 Los Angeles 23 9 13 1 19 60 79

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Nashville 4, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Edmonton 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.