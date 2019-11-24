|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|23
|15
|3
|5
|35
|83
|60
|Florida
|23
|12
|6
|5
|29
|86
|84
|Montreal
|23
|11
|7
|5
|27
|80
|75
|Toronto
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|81
|85
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|75
|66
|Buffalo
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|62
|66
|Ottawa
|23
|11
|11
|1
|23
|65
|71
|Detroit
|25
|7
|15
|3
|17
|59
|96
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|16
|4
|5
|37
|91
|75
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|16
|3
|1
|33
|67
|49
|Carolina
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|81
|68
|Pittsburgh
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|78
|60
|Philadelphia
|23
|11
|7
|5
|27
|70
|71
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|71
|76
|Columbus
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|58
|73
|New Jersey
|22
|8
|10
|4
|20
|57
|79
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|72
|66
|Dallas
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|68
|57
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|68
|73
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|81
|69
|Nashville
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|78
|76
|Chicago
|23
|9
|9
|5
|23
|66
|69
|Minnesota
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|64
|77
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|7
|3
|31
|77
|68
|Arizona
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|68
|54
|Vancouver
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|78
|69
|Vegas
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|73
|69
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|65
|80
|San Jose
|23
|11
|11
|1
|23
|67
|79
|Anaheim
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|65
|75
|Los Angeles
|23
|9
|13
|1
|19
|60
|79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3
New Jersey 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 3
Nashville 4, St. Louis 2
Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.