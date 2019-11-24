Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his winning three-point basket with teammate Coby White (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game...

Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier (3) makes his way off the court as Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) celebrates a victory in an NBA basketball game in Ch...

Chicago Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono, front left, gathers the ball as teammate Zach LaVine, back left, looks to help as Charlotte Hornets' Devonte' Graham ...

Chicago Bulls' Coby White (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., ...

Chicago Bulls' head coach Jim Boylen directs his team against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C...

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) gets free and dunks against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cha...

Chicago Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono (51) controls the ball as he looks to pass to an open teammate after stealing the ball from Charlotte Hornets' Cody Ze...

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) throws a three-point basket over Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game ...

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives the lane against Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlo...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

LaVine, who questioned his relationship with head coach Jim Boylen the previous night, shot 17 for 28 from the field — including 13 for 17 on 3s to tie an NBA record. Only Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

Rookie Coby White added 28 points for the Bulls.

Marvin Williams scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Charlotte recovered from a 14-point deficit in the first half and led by 11 early in the fourth quarter.