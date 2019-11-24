Anaheim Ducks center Devin Shore (29) knocks the goal loose during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, N...

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hock...

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) blocks a shot from Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey ga...

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019...

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson (32) defends as Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) shoots during the second period of an NHL hocke...

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Carter Rowney (24) fight for the puck during the third period of an NH...

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his second-period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, N...

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his second-period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, Nov. 23,...

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase (25) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hock...

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his first-period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Nov. 23,...

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday,...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots and set a franchise record with his 132nd victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 Saturday night.

Brayden Point had two goals, and Nikita Kucherov, Pat Maroon, Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, who have won five of their last seven games. Vasilevskiy moved past former teammate Ben Bishop atop the team’s win list.

Derek Grant had a short-handed and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller finished with 21 saves as the Ducks lost for the eighth time in nine games (1-5-3).

Point’s second of the night and seventh of the season gave the Lightning the lead for good with 7:21 left in the second period. He as he took a pass from Victor Hedman, rushed down the right wing side and put a shot under Miller’s arm for his second multi-goal game of the season to put Tampa Bay up 3-2.

Maroon pounced on a rebound on Mikhail Sergachev’s shot with 5:35 left to make it a two-goal lead. Tampa Bay scored three times on five shots in the period.

Cirelli got his fifth of the season, giving him goals in four consecutive games, at 6:20 of the third, and Palat added the 100th of his career, on a power play, with 2:33 left to cap the scoring.

Point opened the scoring with 3:52 left in the first when Jan Rutta’s shot from the point was knocked down in the crease and Point popped the loose puck in.

Grant answered that 1:52 later when Kucherov’s pass attempt hit the shin of linesman Derek Nansen and bounced to an open Grant, who beat Vasilevskiy with a long-range wrist.

Kucherov put the Lightning back in front as he came off the bend to take a feed from Anthony Cirelli and beat Miller at 5:28 of the second.

The Ducks again answered quickly as Rakell one-timed Ryan Getzlaf’s feed at 7:57 — just 3 seconds after a power play expired.

NOTES: Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm returned after missing eight games with a lower body injury. ... Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos was scratched with a lower-body injury. ... Long time NHL executive and seven-time Stanley Cup winner Jimmy Devellano, a winter resident in the Tampa area, attended his first game at Amalie Arena since undergoing brain surgery. ... Kucherov returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury. Hedman and LW Alex Killorn each extended their point streaks to seven games. ... Anaheim’s five short-handed goals are tied for the most in the league.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Lightning: Host Buffalo on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports