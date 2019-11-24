NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Armel Potter scored 25 points in going over 1,000 career points as George Washington defeated Evansville 78-70 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

Maceo Jack added 22 points for the Colonials.

Jamison Battle had 11 points for George Washington (2-4).

K.J. Riley scored a career-high 28 points for the Purple Aces (3-3). Artur Labinowicz added 19 points and eight rebounds.

