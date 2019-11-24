Real Madrid's Luka Modric scores his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu s...

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema gestures after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, S...

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with Karim Benzema after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madri...

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale comes on as a sub during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu stadium in M...

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, left, challenges Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Socied...

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale was jeered loudly by the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd when he went on as a late substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid’s supporters expressed their anger for Bale’s peculiar celebration after helping Wales qualify for the European Championships this week. The images of Bale dancing and laughing behind a banner that read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order” were not well received in the Spanish capital.

Bale was booed every time he touched the ball, including before his cross that was headed down by Karim Benzema for Luka Modric to put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute. Afterward, Bale also received some applause for his good play.

The win kept Madrid in second place, level on points with Barcelona, which leads the league on goal difference.

Sociedad’s pressure led to a goal two minutes after kickoff. Willian Jose poached a poor back pass by Sergio Ramos for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that the Sociedad striker easily picked up and put into the empty net.

Madrid weathered a vibrant first half hour by Sociedad before Benzema chested in a corner kick from Modric to level in the 37th.

Federico Valverde’s deflected shot put Madrid ahead two minutes into a second half that was a riveting exchange of attacking waves by both sides until Modric scored Madrid’s third goal.

Madrid hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

