ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — The women walk barefoot on hot asphalt, clothed in shreds of organza in pastel shades of pink and yellow, the murder victim’s favorite colors.

They perform a ceremony Saturday in honor of Briseida Carreño, one of the many women killed in a country where violence against women is prevalent and justice for victims is elusive. On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female.

Mexico City’s mayor issued a gender alert this week for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico’s 31 federal entities have declared emergencies over the issue.

Activists want more action and are planning demonstrations to mark Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Women.