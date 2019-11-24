All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 25 16 4 5 37 91 75 6-2-4 10-2-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 20 16 3 1 33 67 49 10-2-1 6-1-0 5-2-1 Boston 22 14 3 5 33 78 56 8-0-4 6-3-1 4-2-3 Florida 22 12 5 5 29 84 80 6-2-2 6-3-3 3-1-1 Pittsburgh 23 12 7 4 28 78 60 8-3-2 4-4-2 4-1-3 Carolina 22 13 8 1 27 77 66 7-4-0 6-4-1 2-5-1 Montreal 22 11 6 5 27 75 69 6-3-2 5-3-3 3-2-2 Philadelphia 23 11 7 5 27 70 71 6-1-4 5-6-1 5-2-2 Toronto 24 10 10 4 24 76 82 6-3-4 4-7-0 3-4-1 Buffalo 22 10 9 3 23 62 66 6-3-2 4-6-1 4-3-0 Ottawa 23 11 11 1 23 65 71 7-4-0 4-7-1 4-3-0 Tampa Bay 19 10 7 2 22 69 64 4-2-1 6-5-1 6-2-0 Columbus 21 9 8 4 22 55 69 6-5-1 3-3-3 2-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 20 9 9 2 20 65 71 6-4-2 3-5-0 3-2-0 New Jersey 21 7 10 4 18 52 78 3-4-4 4-6-0 3-2-1 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 58 91 4-6-1 3-8-2 2-5-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 23 14 4 5 33 70 62 7-2-3 7-2-2 4-0-0 Edmonton 24 14 7 3 31 77 68 7-2-2 7-5-1 4-2-1 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 78 64 6-2-1 7-5-1 3-4-0 Arizona 23 13 8 2 28 65 52 6-5-0 7-3-2 4-1-1 Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 66 56 7-3-1 6-5-1 4-1-1 Vancouver 24 12 8 4 28 78 69 5-2-3 7-6-1 3-2-1 Winnipeg 23 13 9 1 27 64 70 5-5-1 8-4-0 4-2-0 Vegas 24 11 9 4 26 73 69 6-4-3 5-5-1 6-2-1 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 65 80 6-3-2 5-9-1 3-5-1 San Jose 23 11 11 1 23 67 79 7-5-0 4-6-1 4-5-0 Anaheim 23 10 10 3 23 63 69 6-4-2 4-6-1 3-4-0 Chicago 22 9 9 4 22 65 67 6-5-2 3-4-2 1-1-1 Nashville 21 9 9 3 21 74 74 6-5-2 3-4-1 3-3-0 Minnesota 22 9 11 2 20 60 72 5-1-2 4-10-0 1-6-1 Los Angeles 22 9 12 1 19 58 76 7-4-0 2-8-1 4-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.