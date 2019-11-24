Police attend an anti-government protester affected by tear gas during clashes in downtown Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Labor unions and s...

Soldiers guard public offices building in downtown Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the n...

Soldiers patrol downtown Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the nation's capital Friday ami...

Soldiers patrol in front of the Congress in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the nation's...

Soldiers patrol the Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the nation's capit...

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities in Colombia are maintaining a heightened police and military presence in the nation’s capital following two days of unrest.

Gen. Luis Navarro said at a news conference Saturday that 7,000 officers remain dispersed around Bogota to “guarantee security.”

President Iván Duque ordered a seldom-used curfew in Bogota Friday evening as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a mass protest.

An estimated 250,000 Colombians took the streets around the nation Thursday in a protest that started off peacefully but ended in scattered clashes.

Duque has promised to begin a “national conversation” aimed at including students, labor unions and other groups in drafting reforms.

Over 330 people were caught violating Friday’s curfew and about 170 detained.