Best Leading Actor Chen Yi-wen, and Best Leading Actress Yeo Yann-yann (Golden Horse photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— At the 56th Golden Horse Awards held at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 23) night the big winner was "A Sun," which received six awards.

The Best Leading Actress Award recipient was the Malaysian actress, Yeo Yann-yann (杨雁雁), playing a woman married for many years who cannot get pregnant, in "Wet Season." The Best Leading Actor Award went to Chen Yi-wen (陳以文), who starred in “A Sun,” which received five other awards, including Best Film Award.

The horror movie based on the video game, Detention, received five awards. The winners are listed below and for further information, visit the awards website and Facebook page.

Best Narrative Feature

A Sun

Best Leading Actress

YEO Yann-yann｜Wet Season

Best Leading Actor

CHEN Yi-wen｜A Sun

Best Adapted Screenplay

John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng｜Detention

Best Director

CHUNG Mong-hong｜A Sun

Best Original Film Score

TEO Wei-yong｜A Land Imagined

Best Original Screenplay

A Land Imagined｜YEO Siew-hua

Best Original Film Song

The Day After Rain｜Detention

Best Art Direction

WANG Chih-cheng｜Detention

Best Makeup & Costume Design

Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS｜The Garden of Evening Mists

Best Documentary

Your Face

Best New Director

John HSU｜Detention

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jimmy WANG Yu, WANG Toon

Best Action Choreography

HUNG Shih-hao｜The Scoundrels

Best Film Editing

LAI Hsiu-hsiung｜A Sun

Best Animated Short Film

Gold Fish｜Fish WANG

Best Supporting Actress

Winnie CHANG｜The Teacher

Best Supporting Actor

LIU Kuan-ting｜A Sun

Best Live Action Short Film

3 Generations 3 Days｜CHU Hoi-ying

Best Sound Effects

LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN｜Nina Wu

Best New Performer

Fandy FAN｜We Are Champions

Best Visual Effects

Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO｜Detention

Best Cinematography

CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan｜The Scoundrels