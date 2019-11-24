TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— At the 56th Golden Horse Awards held at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 23) night the big winner was "A Sun," which received six awards.
The Best Leading Actress Award recipient was the Malaysian actress, Yeo Yann-yann (杨雁雁), playing a woman married for many years who cannot get pregnant, in "Wet Season." The Best Leading Actor Award went to Chen Yi-wen (陳以文), who starred in “A Sun,” which received five other awards, including Best Film Award.
The horror movie based on the video game, Detention, received five awards. The winners are listed below and for further information, visit the awards website and Facebook page.
Best Narrative Feature
A Sun
Best Leading Actress
YEO Yann-yann｜Wet Season
Best Leading Actor
CHEN Yi-wen｜A Sun
Best Adapted Screenplay
John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng｜Detention
Best Director
CHUNG Mong-hong｜A Sun
Best Original Film Score
TEO Wei-yong｜A Land Imagined
Best Original Screenplay
A Land Imagined｜YEO Siew-hua
Best Original Film Song
The Day After Rain｜Detention
Best Art Direction
WANG Chih-cheng｜Detention
Best Makeup & Costume Design
Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS｜The Garden of Evening Mists
Best Documentary
Your Face
Best New Director
John HSU｜Detention
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jimmy WANG Yu, WANG Toon
Best Action Choreography
HUNG Shih-hao｜The Scoundrels
Best Film Editing
LAI Hsiu-hsiung｜A Sun
Best Animated Short Film
Gold Fish｜Fish WANG
Best Supporting Actress
Winnie CHANG｜The Teacher
Best Supporting Actor
LIU Kuan-ting｜A Sun
Best Adapted Screenplay
John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng｜Detention
Best Live Action Short Film
3 Generations 3 Days｜CHU Hoi-ying
Best Sound Effects
LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN｜Nina Wu
Best New Performer
Fandy FAN｜We Are Champions
Best Visual Effects
Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO｜Detention
Best Cinematography
CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan｜The Scoundrels