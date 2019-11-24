  1. Home
'A Sun' shines at Taiwan Golden Horse awards

Best Film Award winner at 56th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei was 'A Sun,' 'Detention' picked up five awards

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/24 10:30
Best Leading Actor Chen Yi-wen, and Best Leading Actress Yeo Yann-yann (Golden Horse photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— At the 56th Golden Horse Awards held at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 23) night the big winner was "A Sun," which received six awards.

The Best Leading Actress Award recipient was the Malaysian actress, Yeo Yann-yann (杨雁雁), playing a woman married for many years who cannot get pregnant, in "Wet Season." The Best Leading Actor Award went to Chen Yi-wen (陳以文), who starred in “A Sun,” which received five other awards, including Best Film Award.

The horror movie based on the video game, Detention, received five awards. The winners are listed below and for further information, visit the awards website and Facebook page.

Best Narrative Feature
A Sun

Best Leading Actress
YEO Yann-yann｜Wet Season

Best Leading Actor
CHEN Yi-wen｜A Sun

Best Adapted Screenplay
John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng｜Detention

Best Director
CHUNG Mong-hong｜A Sun

Best Original Film Score
TEO Wei-yong｜A Land Imagined

Best Original Screenplay
A Land Imagined｜YEO Siew-hua

Best Original Film Song
The Day After Rain｜Detention

Best Art Direction
WANG Chih-cheng｜Detention

Best Makeup & Costume Design
Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS｜The Garden of Evening Mists

Best Documentary
Your Face

Best New Director
John HSU｜Detention

Lifetime Achievement Award
Jimmy WANG Yu, WANG Toon

Best Action Choreography
HUNG Shih-hao｜The Scoundrels

Best Film Editing
LAI Hsiu-hsiung｜A Sun

Best Animated Short Film
Gold Fish｜Fish WANG

Best Supporting Actress
Winnie CHANG｜The Teacher

Best Supporting Actor
LIU Kuan-ting｜A Sun

Best Live Action Short Film
3 Generations 3 Days｜CHU Hoi-ying

Best Sound Effects
LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN｜Nina Wu

Best New Performer
Fandy FAN｜We Are Champions

Best Visual Effects
Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO｜Detention

Best Cinematography
CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan｜The Scoundrels
Golden Horse Award

