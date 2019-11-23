IGLS, Austria (AP) — Russia's Tatyana Ivanova won the season-opening race in women's World Cup luge Saturday, rallying from 13th place after the first run to edge Summer Britcher of the U.S.

Ivanova was by far the fastest in the second heat and won in 1 minute, 21.304 seconds. Britcher was second in 1:21.414 and Germans Julia Taubitz and Jessca Tiebel tied for third in 1:21.468.

Also for the U.S., Brittney Arndt was 13th, Ashley Farquharson 15th and Emily Sweeney 24th. Farquharson was third after the first run.

In doubles, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken opened their bid for a fifth overall title in six years with a narrow win over fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt. Eggert and Benecken — fourth after the first run — prevailed in 1:20.732, just nine-thousandths of a second ahead of Wendl and Arlt.

Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria were third in 1:20.820. The U.S. sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finished 17th.