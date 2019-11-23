|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|22
|14
|3
|5
|33
|78
|56
|Florida
|22
|12
|5
|5
|29
|84
|80
|Montreal
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|75
|69
|Toronto
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|76
|82
|Buffalo
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|62
|66
|Ottawa
|23
|11
|11
|1
|23
|65
|71
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|69
|64
|Detroit
|24
|7
|14
|3
|17
|58
|91
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|24
|16
|4
|4
|36
|90
|73
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|16
|3
|1
|33
|67
|49
|Pittsburgh
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|78
|60
|Carolina
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|77
|66
|Philadelphia
|22
|11
|7
|4
|26
|68
|68
|Columbus
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|55
|69
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|65
|71
|New Jersey
|21
|7
|10
|4
|18
|52
|78
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|70
|62
|Colorado
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|78
|64
|Dallas
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|66
|56
|Winnipeg
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|64
|70
|Chicago
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|67
|Nashville
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|74
|74
|Minnesota
|22
|9
|11
|2
|20
|60
|72
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|7
|3
|31
|77
|68
|Arizona
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|65
|52
|Vancouver
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|76
|68
|Vegas
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|73
|69
|San Jose
|23
|11
|11
|1
|23
|67
|79
|Anaheim
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|63
|69
|Calgary
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|62
|78
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|12
|1
|19
|58
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.