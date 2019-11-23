Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde stands on the touchline before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarq...

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde gives instructions from the side line during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona a...

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadi...

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Legan...

Leganes' goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, right, makes a save in front Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes ...

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Lionel Messi after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match be...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, attempts a shot at goal in front of Leganes' Unai Bustinza during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and...

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque ...

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona’s recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place Leganés in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suárez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener.

Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.

Leganés was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder Rubén Pérez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.

The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place Atlético Madrid visits Granada.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports