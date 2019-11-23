India's Virat Kohli takes a run during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov....

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Virat Kohli was 130 not out as India went to lunch at 289-4 on day two of the second test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Kohli reached his 27th test hundred as India took a 183-run lead in the first day-night test played in India and the first pink-ball test for either team.

Ravindra Jadeja was 12 not out in a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kohli.

Resuming on 174-3, with Kohli on 59, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (51) extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 99 runs.

In doing so, they pushed India past 200 early in the first session. Rahane scored his 22nd half-century off 65 balls, and his fourth consecutive 50.

Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls. It was his 20th hundred in 53 tests as skipper.

Rahane fell against the run of play, caught at point off Taijul Islam.

Kohli and Jadeja navigated the remaining session without any problems.

India leads the two-match series 1-0.

