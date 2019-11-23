In this Nov. 4 2019, photo, women go to paste slogans on the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris. About 300 women across France pasted slogans at th...

In this photo taken in the early hours of Monday Nov. 4, 2019, from left to right, Pauline, Clivia, France and Lea paste a slogan on a fountain readin...

In this Nov. 7 2019 photo, Lea, 22, a fashion student from Angouleme has her hands covered in paint after repairing a damaged slogan in Paris. France,...

In this Nov. 3 2019, photo, Clivia, 24, a sales representative from Paris waits for a subway train with her colleagues to paste anti domestic violence...

In this Nov. 8 2019 photo, Julie, 30, a PHD in History of Art from Nantes poses for a portrait in Paris. Tired by the inaction of the French governmen...

In this Nov. 8 2019 photo, Sarah, 23, a stylist from Paris poses for a portrait in Paris. Sarah felt privileged over other women because she never exp...

In this Oct. 24 2019, photo, Maya, 19, a student from Versailles pastes a slogan with the name of French President Emmanuel Macron in the evening in t...

In this Oct. 24 2019, photo, Maya, 19, a student in psychology from Versailles poses for a portrait in Paris. After living with domestic violence with...

In this Oct. 31 2019 photo, Mathilde, 35, a musician from Paris, is reflected in a window as she poses for a portrait in Paris. After Mathilde experie...

Police officers attend a training on how to respond to complaints of domestic violence, in the Paris suburb of Les Mureaux, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The ...

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, the word "violence" is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. In Paris and cities across Franc...

PARIS (AP) — Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called “France’s shame.”

France has among the highest rates in Europe of domestic violence, in part because of poor police responses to reports of abuse. Activists say 130 women have been killed by a current or former partner this year alone in France, about one every two or three days.

Domestic violence victims and activists have glued posters around France after each death to draw attention to the problem.

They plan a march in Paris on Saturday before the French government unveils new measures Monday to tackle the problem. The measures are expected to include seizing firearms from people suspected of domestic violence and prioritizing police training.