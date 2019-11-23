TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The former Chinese spy who defected to Australia has disclosed a list of Taiwanese media companies that have been bribed by the Chinese government.

During recent interviews with Australian media, including The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, and 60 Minutes, William Wang (王立強) revealed a treasure trove of information about China's techniques to interfere in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia's politics. Wang admitted he entered Taiwan with a fake South Korean passport to spread misinformation against current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

He also pointed out the Chinese government has provided funding to several Taiwan news companies to spread Chinese propaganda. He said that CTi News, Chinese television (CTV), and EBC News all agreed to support China and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), after receiving a total of RMB$1.5 billion (US$210 million), reported Stand News.

Wang told Vision Times the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set up information centers across Taiwan to manipulate the 2020 presidential election, including a restaurant inside the Taipei 101 building. He said that approximately 50 internet companies and online news channels in Taiwan have been bribed — plus university principals, gang leaders, and directors of cultural centers who contacted him directly to show loyalty to the CCP.

Taiwan was not the only country that the Chinese government wants to control, according to Australian broadcasting company ABC. In a 45-minute show titled "Interference," the host Nick McKenzie presented detailed information demonstrating China's plan to control the Australian government.

"We use international media to promote our political goal and turn them against each other," said Wang.