Taiwan to host ITSA annual summit in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has won the right to host the International Transportation Safety Association’s (ITSA) annual summit meeting in 2022, reports said Saturday (November 23).

Earlier this month, the Flight Safety Foundation also held its annual conference in Taipei.

ITSA was founded in 1993 by transportation safety bodies of the United States, Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands, and had as its main mission to exchange information to improve general transportation safety. Taiwan joined the group in 2000 and hosted the summit in 2010, the Central News Agency reported.

The new edition of the event is likely to boost Taiwan’s international visibility as it seeks to join more global bodies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, where China has succeeded in keeping the island nation out so far.

Taiwan has proved willing to share its experiences in general transportation safety with other countries, and invited Great Britain, France and South Korea to send delegations to learn from the island, the CNA report said.

The 2022 summit will be an important platform to share ideas, as participants are likely to include the heads of the safety groups from 17 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India.

