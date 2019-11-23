TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－ Hong Kong's West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts (西九龍裁判法院) fined a Russian man HK$3,000 (NT$11,721) for possessing used tear gas shells and rubber bullet shell casings without a license on Friday (Nov. 22).

According to Breitbart, possessing “shot, bullet, missile or any other part of an article which constitutes ammunition” also counts as “possession of arms or ammunition without license," to which Startsev Aleksandr pleaded guilty.



According to Minpao, Aleksandr collected the used ammunition at one of the city's protest sites to keep them as souvenirs and drinking cups. However, he was arrested when he inquired if they could be taken on board a plane as carry-on luggage at the airport on Wednesday (Nov. 20), CNA reported.

Aleksandr’s lawyer sought clemency, saying he is just a tourist and did not participate in the protests. The Magistrate eventually fined him HK$3,000.

A reporter that was arrested on Nov. 18 for the same reason had their bail request rejected and trial adjourned until Jan. 14, 2020, according to Coconuts Hong Kong.