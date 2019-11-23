TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) campaign video for the 2020 presidential election has been modified by China's cyber army to support a unification view, legislators have claimed.

The DPP released last week its campaign video titled, "Secure Legislative Yuan, Protect Taiwan," to get out the vote and secure more than half of the 113 Taiwan legislator seats in January's election. However, an edited version that promotes the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) plan to overtake Taiwan has also been produced.

According to CNA, the subtitles and background music of the video have been altered to create a pro-China atmosphere. The modified version even mentions Hong Kong's protesters and condemns them as rioters.

DPP spokeswoman Lee Yen-jong (李晏榕) arrived at the Criminal Investigation Bureau on Saturday (Nov. 23) morning to file a lawsuit against web users who hacked the video and spread it across the internet. Lee said it could be reasonably suspected that a team of professional cyber terrorists was behind the political scheme and it was most likely operated by the Chinese government, reported Liberty Times.

Referring to the Chinese spy who confessed to the Australian Security Intelligence Organization about China's infiltration of the Taiwan 2020 presidential election, Lee asked voters to carefully examine any information they receive. She also called on people not to repost the altered campaign video.