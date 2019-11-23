TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese secret agent who defected to Australia has revealed the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) attempts to manipulate Taiwan’s political system.

According to The Age, William Wang (王立強) is seeking political asylum in Australia. He has provided the identities of China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), as well as details about how these agents operate.

Wang also admitted to infiltrating Taiwan's upcoming 2020 presidential election and the city elections of 2018. He added that he had previously entered the country with a forged South Korean passport and instructed fellow agents on how to manipulate Taiwan's politics, reported CNA.

Wang said his main responsibility was to coordinate a cyber army and change public opinion in Taiwan. He added the department he worked for had been in contact with Taiwan media executives to spread news in favor of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Wang said that Beijing successfully backed several pro-China politicians, who won seats in the 2018 local elections. He added the CCP desperately wants to stop Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) from being re-elected.

Wang also disclosed details about CCP's plans to take over Hong Kong and Australia, reported Liberty Times.