SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ inspector general recommended firing the director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum because a copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned last year to an upstart museum operated by political pundit Glenn Beck.

The inspector general’s report making the recommendation was released Friday. It says Alan Lowe, who was fired by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, also improperly received travel reimbursements from the museum. Pritzker did not give a reason at the time he fired Lowe.

The inspector general’s report says the Lincoln Museum’s copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of five written in Lincoln’s hand, was lent to a Texas museum called Mercury One. The report says Lowe ignored the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s standard practices for loaning items.

The report says Illinois is fortunate the Gettysburg Address “returned safely” to the Lincoln Museum.