  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan jujubes first to enter S Korean market

After 10 years of negotiation, South Korea gives nod to import seasonal Taiwan fruit

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/23 10:29
Taiwan is first country to sell jujubes in South Korea. (CNA photo)

Taiwan is first country to sell jujubes in South Korea. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) announced Friday (Nov. 22) that South Korea has agreed to Taiwan jujube imports — making it the first country to receive approval.

BAPHIQ Deputy Director-General Chou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) pointed out the South Korean government has strict rules on importing farm produce. Taiwan was able to pass the South Korea Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency inspection with the help of a controlled low temperature treatment that can inhibit microorganism growth, reported CNA.

Chou said Taiwan first filed the request to sell Taiwan jujubes, along with supporting research documents, to South Korea in 2009. However, the East Asian government demanded further supplementary inspection results and it was only after 10 years of negotiations that Taiwan was notified of South Korea's approval, in September.

Taiwan Council of Agriculture (COA) said Taiwan jujubes are typically harvested between December and April. The seasonal fruit is sold in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Netherlands, without an inspection process, reported Liberty Times.


Taiwan jujubes are harvested December through April. (COA photo)
jujubes
Taiwan agriculture
BAPHIQ
COA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan government under fire for agricultural policies
Taiwan government under fire for agricultural policies
2019/10/29 20:26
University in E. Taiwan launches agriculture program for Indonesian students
University in E. Taiwan launches agriculture program for Indonesian students
2019/10/24 14:32
Taiwan lychee debuts in Australia
Taiwan lychee debuts in Australia
2019/10/23 16:51
Taiwan rejects 1,000 kg of mangosteens from Thailand
Taiwan rejects 1,000 kg of mangosteens from Thailand
2019/09/06 20:24
Crafts featuring local cultures put on display in Taiwan
Crafts featuring local cultures put on display in Taiwan
2019/08/14 17:57