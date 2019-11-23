Taiwan jujubes first to enter S Korean market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) announced Friday (Nov. 22) that South Korea has agreed to Taiwan jujube imports — making it the first country to receive approval.

BAPHIQ Deputy Director-General Chou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) pointed out the South Korean government has strict rules on importing farm produce. Taiwan was able to pass the South Korea Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency inspection with the help of a controlled low temperature treatment that can inhibit microorganism growth, reported CNA.

Chou said Taiwan first filed the request to sell Taiwan jujubes, along with supporting research documents, to South Korea in 2009. However, the East Asian government demanded further supplementary inspection results and it was only after 10 years of negotiations that Taiwan was notified of South Korea's approval, in September.

Taiwan Council of Agriculture (COA) said Taiwan jujubes are typically harvested between December and April. The seasonal fruit is sold in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Netherlands, without an inspection process, reported Liberty Times.



Taiwan jujubes are harvested December through April. (COA photo)