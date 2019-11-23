Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner, right, before the decision was overturned due to a no ball called dur...

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah picked up his first wicket in test cricket and there was no disputing David Warner’s dismissal this time.

The Pakistan fast bowler, the youngest player to make his test debut in Australia, had Warner well caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 154 on Saturday morning.

Australia was 351-2 in the 101st over at the fall of the wicket, a lead of 111 an hour into day three. Naseem thought he had Warner caught behind for 56 on Friday, but it was ruled a no-ball after replays showed the young paceman’s front foot landed in front of the crease.

Warner struggled to regain any rhythm on Saturday and added just three to his overnight total of 151.

Naseem set him up with two perfectly pitched, swing deliveries and then got the wicket with a short ball that had Warner swaying back in defense and getting an slight edge.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports