WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MONTREAL — The chances of the Russian flag flying at the Tokyo Olympics took a potentially lethal hit when anti-doping regulators recommended the country be declared noncompliant for tampering with data that was supposed to help bring the entire cheating episode to a close. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 540 words, photo.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINALS

MADRID — Novak Djokovic plays singles and doubles but cant prevent Serbia from losing to Russia 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals, while Britain made the last four by beating Germany without Andy Murray. Canada and xxx also advance. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos. Will be updated.

— TEN--DAVIS CUP-IMPROVEMENTS — Davis Cup organizers already looking at changes for 2020. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--TOTTENHAM-MOURINHO'S TACTICS

LONDON — New Tottenham manger Jose Mourinho says he is planning "tactical ticks" fusing attacking soccer with shoring up the defense. By Rob Harris. SENT: 850 words, photo.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-VAR

LONDON — Referees reveal VAR wrongly changed 4 English Premier League calls. By Rob Harris. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia resumes on 312-1, leading Pakistan by 72 runs on day three of the first test. Match starts shortly.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — New Zealand is 222-5 in reply to England's 353 closing on lunch on day three of the first test. Developing.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

NAPLES, Florida — Sei Young Kim has kept her two-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship with her best shot of the day — an approach into tap-in range for birdie on the final hole for a 67. She leads over Caroline Masson of Germany. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— GLF--RSM CLASSIC — Tyler Duncan leads after career-best 61. SENT: 160 words. Will be updated.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL PREVIEW

LIMA, Peru — Flamengo defender Filipe Luis believes River Plates greater amount of experience in finals gives the Argentine side the edge for their Copa Libertadores final on Saturday. By Franklin Briceno. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Dortmund captain Marco Reus blasts 'shameful' performance. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 400 words.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Neymar returns as PSG warms up for Real Madrid by beating Lille. SENT: 200 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Levante beats Mallorca 2-1. SENT: 120 words.

