BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw against last-placed Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund was three goals down and heading for a second consecutive defeat following its 4-0 loss at Bayern Munich before the international break, but Jadon Sancho scored one and set up Reus’ equalizer after Axel Witsel scored.

The draw wasn’t enough to stop angry Dortmund fans from berating the players after the game, while Paderborn was disappointed after coming so close.

Streli Mamba stunned the home supporters with Paderborn’s opener in the fifth minute, finishing off a counterattack that began with a Dortmund corner. Kai Pröger outpaced Germany defender Nico Schulz on the right and crossed for Mamba’s simple finish.

Mamba grabbed his second goal on another counterattack in the 37th, prompting a chorus of whistles from the home fans, and it got even worse from a Dortmund point of view when Gerrit Holtmann fired through Roman Bürki’s legs to make it 3-0 in the 43rd.

Paco Alcacer hobbled off before halftime, adding to Dortmund’s woes. Lucien Favre, who already sent on Julian Brandt for the injured Alcacer, reacted with two changes at the break, sending on Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi for the off-color Schulz and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Sancho pulled one back in the 47th, with Hakimi and Brandt both involved in the buildup.

But Dortmund was looking increasingly desperate and Mamba came close to completing a hat trick before Witsel finally scored the next goal in the 84th.

Sancho profited from a poor clearance to set up Reus in the 92nd.

