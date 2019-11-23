The Plaza de Toros Mexico bullring, left, that has been transformed to host an upcoming exhibition tennis match between Swiss great Roger Federer and ...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For 73 years, Mexico City’s Plaza de Toros bullring has hosted hundreds of bullfights, but on Saturday it will become a tennis court, as Roger Federer faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Saturday’s match is the fourth stop in a tour of Latin America by the two tennis greats.

It will be Federer’s first time in Mexico, in a career that has seen him win 20 Grand Slam titles.

Raúl Zurutuza is the director of Mextenis, which organizes Mexico’s Acapulco and Los Cabos tennis tourneys.

Zurutuza said “this is an achievement, because we know that it would be hard to get Roger back here as an active player.”

Federer has turned down invitations to the Mexico Open in Acapulco. He prefers to play in an open in Dubai around the same date.