New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|115.65
|Down
|.60
|Dec
|114.20
|114.60
|113.90
|114.60
|Down
|.65
|Jan
|115.65
|Down
|.60
|Mar
|115.05
|116.65
|114.15
|115.65
|Down
|.60
|May
|116.65
|118.90
|116.45
|117.95
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|119.25
|120.95
|118.70
|119.90
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|120.45
|122.65
|120.40
|121.65
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|123.40
|124.85
|122.60
|123.90
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|126.00
|127.00
|124.85
|126.20
|Down
|.80
|May
|127.60
|128.25
|126.75
|127.80
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|129.10
|129.85
|128.30
|129.40
|Down
|.70
|Sep
|130.65
|131.30
|129.75
|130.95
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|132.65
|133.15
|131.55
|132.90
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|134.75
|135.40
|133.60
|134.95
|Down
|.75
|May
|135.85
|136.25
|135.15
|136.25
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|137.55
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|138.65
|Down
|.75