BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/23 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 115.65 Down .60
Dec 114.20 114.60 113.90 114.60 Down .65
Jan 115.65 Down .60
Mar 115.05 116.65 114.15 115.65 Down .60
May 116.65 118.90 116.45 117.95 Down .65
Jul 119.25 120.95 118.70 119.90 Down .75
Sep 120.45 122.65 120.40 121.65 Down .80
Dec 123.40 124.85 122.60 123.90 Down .80
Mar 126.00 127.00 124.85 126.20 Down .80
May 127.60 128.25 126.75 127.80 Down .75
Jul 129.10 129.85 128.30 129.40 Down .70
Sep 130.65 131.30 129.75 130.95 Down .70
Dec 132.65 133.15 131.55 132.90 Down .75
Mar 134.75 135.40 133.60 134.95 Down .75
May 135.85 136.25 135.15 136.25 Down .75
Jul 137.55 Down .75
Sep 138.65 Down .75