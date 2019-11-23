BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2617
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2666
|Down
|30
|Jan
|2617
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2636
|2636
|2612
|2617
|Down
|25
|May
|2653
|2653
|2631
|2636
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2648
|2648
|2625
|2629
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2623
|2623
|2596
|2602
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2560
|2560
|2534
|2542
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2506
|2507
|2478
|2488
|Down
|25
|May
|2476
|2476
|2458
|2464
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2441
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2421
|Down
|27