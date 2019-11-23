  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/23 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2617 Down 25
Dec 2666 Down 30
Jan 2617 Down 25
Mar 2636 2636 2612 2617 Down 25
May 2653 2653 2631 2636 Down 22
Jul 2648 2648 2625 2629 Down 22
Sep 2623 2623 2596 2602 Down 24
Dec 2560 2560 2534 2542 Down 24
Mar 2506 2507 2478 2488 Down 25
May 2476 2476 2458 2464 Down 26
Jul 2441 Down 27
Sep 2421 Down 27