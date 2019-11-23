HAVANA (AP) — Cuba has publicly laid out the rules governing the extensive, longstanding surveillance and undercover investigation of the island’s 11 million people.

A new decree approved by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Oct. 8 and made public this week says prosecutors can approve eavesdropping and surveillance of any form of communication, without consulting a judge as required in many other Latin American countries. The law also creates official legal roles for informants, undercover investigators and sting operations.

The declaration in Cuba’s register of new laws and regulations says the decree is intended to “raise the effectiveness of the prevention of and fight against crime.”

Cuba has been updating its laws to conform with a new constitution approved in February, and which requires legal approval for surveillance.