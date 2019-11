On this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 photo, an Afghan child stands next her family's belongings after disembarking from a ferry with other refugees and migra...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says European Union nations have failed to respond to a request to take in 3,000 unaccompanied minors currently living in refugee camps and other facilities around the country.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in parliament Friday, said there had been no response to his government’s request, adding that partner nations “had not acted honorably” on the issue.

Mitsotakis outlined plans by his conservative government to overhaul the asylum and reception system in Greece, moving around 20,000 refugees and migrants by the end of the year from the Greek islands to the mainland, and creating detention centers aimed at speeding up deportations back to Turkey.