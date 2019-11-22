CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The rebuilding of Wales’ backroom staff under coach Wayne Pivac following the Rugby World Cup has continued with the hiring of another former captain, Martyn William, as team manager.

Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Sam Warburton, who have all captained the national team, have already joined the coaching and management team since Pivac took over from Warren Gatland.

Williams, a former flanker who retired in 2012, replaces Alan Phillips in the role. Phillips, who spent 18 years as team manager, has been appointed as director of operations for the British and Irish Lions ahead of the tour of South Africa in 2021.

Williams says "Wayne has put together an experienced management team and we have an excellent crop of players here in Wales and I’m looking forward to working with them all.”

___

