TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government will compensate the residents of Taiwan’s outlying island of Lanyu, also known as Orchid Island, for having received nuclear waste produced by power plants on Taiwan's main island, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Friday (Nov. 22).

The MOEA subsidiary State-owned Enterprise Commission said that reparations of NT$2.55 billion (US$83 million), payable by the Nuclear Back-end Fund, would be a one-time retroactive grant for the planning, construction, and operation of the nuclear waste storage site on Lanyu between 1974 and 1999.

The ministry will assist local people in establishing a foundation responsible for the management and allocation of the billion-dollar compensation package, said the agency, adding that the money could be used to fund long-term care, emergency rescue operations, economic development plans, infrastructure projects, and educational and cultural programs.

In addtion to the fund, Lanyu will continue receiving NT$220 million (US$7 million) worth of compensation for land use every three years — a practice started in 1974. Led by Minister without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億), an independent inquiry into the setup of the Lanyu Storage Site was formed shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.

A report published in late 2018 as a result of the inquiry concluded Lanyu residents had not been notified of the plan for a nuclear waste storage site beforehand and that the site has had a negative impact on the islanders, particularly the indigenous Tao people, in terms of their living environment, traditional life, and personal health.

UDN reported that the government had initially convinced the residents that the storage site was a factory manufacturing canned fish. The government did not stop transporting nulcear waste to Lanyu until the 1990s, after the Tao people began protesting the practice.

At a press conference in Taitung on Friday, MOEA officials revealed the decision of the government based on the inquiry’s report and its subsequent plans regarding compensation.

The president, who also attended the press event, said that uncovering the truth and making up for past mistakes are the main goals of transitional justice for indigenous people. She said hoped the compensation would contribute to the sustainable developement of Lanyu.